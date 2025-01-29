Aamir Khan takes son-in-law Nupur Shikhare for a movie date

Mumbai, Jan 29 Aamir Khan was recently papped attending a film screening with his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Nupur's mother during the screening of a Marathi movie. It might be noted here that Mr Perfectionist's son-in-law comes from a Maharashtrian family.

Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur in a registered marriage on 3rd January 2024, in Mumbai's Taj Lands End. The couple got engaged back in September 2022. Nupur had popped the big question in Italy in the same year.

In the meantime, Aamir Khan recently launched the trailer of his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming romantic entertainer, "Loveyapa". Speaking during the Mumbai event, Mr Perfectionist revealed that he considers himself to be a mushy romantic.

The 'PK' actor said, "Actually Main bhot romantic aadmi ho, maa kasam, bhot romantic hu. Bhot funny lagta hai ye bolte huye par aap meri dono biwiyo se puch sakte hai ye baat (I'm very romantic, it may sound funny to you, but please ask both my wives). I am a very mushy romantic person. So, all my favorite films are romantic. I'm a real believer in true love."

He further added that according to him, love evolves with time. Aamir revealed, "As we grow in life, our definition and understanding of love evolves. Jab aap 18 ke hote hai ek alag josh aur emotion hota hai, phir aap samajhte hai, zindagi ko, logon ko, aur apne aap ko. (When you are 18 you feel a different kind of energy and emotion but as you grow old, your understanding of yourself and others evolves)".

Moving on, Aamir is presently working on his next, "Sitaare Zameen Par". If the reports are to be believed, he shot for the drama in Vadodara, Gujarat. Apart from Aamir, the movie will also see Genelia Deshmukh in a key role. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film is the sequel to the 2007 blockbuster, "Taare Zameen Par".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor