Aamir Khan Teams Up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Massive-Scale Superhero Film

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has announced his collaboration with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film.The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, confirmed this news during a media interaction on Thursday.He described the project as a "big-scale action film" set to begin in the second half of next year.Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for directing hit films like Master, Leo, Vikram, and Kaithi. His next film Coolie is an action thriller with a star-studded cast that includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Satayaraj, and Soubin Shahir. Coolie will be releasing worldwide this August.

Speaking with PTI, Aamir Khan said, “Lokesh and I are working on a film, it is a superhero film. It is a big-scale action film and it will start next year, second half.” The actor also dismissed recent rumours that he will work on a sequel to 2014's PK, saying, “‘PK 2’ is a rumour. I’m doing Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, Raju and I are working on it.”For now, fans can look forward to seeing Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par this month. The movie is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.

