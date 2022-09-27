Aamir Khan to begin shooting for Campeones remake from January 2023

Superstar Aamir Khan has been keeping low profile post the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor who is on a break currently is all set to commence shooting for his next. Aamir will next be seen in a film directed by RS Prasanna who had directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Rumours are rife that Anushka Sharma has been approached to play the female lead.

As per a report in Peeping Moon, the makers have begun pre-production on the project and have reportedly worked out a six-month schedule for the shoot. Produced by Sony Pictures India, the makers are busy with location scouting, casting and finalising other aspects of it. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has given the dates from January onwards and shooting will commence once he returns from the US. The plan is to kick-off the schedule from January 2023 onwards.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have been roped in for the music. This will mark Aamir Khan's third project with the music composer trip after Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 and Taare Zameen Par in 2007. The Hindi remake will be set in Punjab with Aamir Khan reportedly will be playing the role of a stubborn and hot-headed minor league basketball coach who is sentenced to community service and forced to coach a Special Olympics team, whose players have a range of learning disabilities. RS Prasanna has adapted the script as per the sensibilities of India and penned it as per stories of the real development disabilities players.

The said film is the official remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Campeones meaning Champions is a sports comedy-drama set against the backdrop of basketball where an arrogant coach is forced to do community service and train a team with developmental disabilities. The film starred Javier Gutierrez, Jose de Luna, Gloria Ramos, Roberto Chinchilla, Athenea Mata, Luisa Gavasa, Mariano Llorente, Daniel Freire, and Juan Margallo. It was directed by Javier Fesser.