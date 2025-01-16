Aamir Khan to feature in son Junaid Khan's 'Loveyapa'

Mumbai, Jan 16 After delivering a sensational performance in "Maharaj", Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will be seen sharing the screen with Khushi Kapoor in the forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Loveyapa". It might be exciting to know that Aamir Khan will also feature in the film's new track, "Rehna Kol".

Ever since the release of the title track and trailer of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's "Loveyapa", the movie buffs are eagerly awaiting for the rom-com to reach the big screen on 7th February, 2025. Now, the makers are all set to treat the cinephiles with a new song from the drama, "Rehna Kol". Picturized on Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Aamir Khan will also be making an special appearance in the track.

If the sources are to be believed, Farah Khan got Mr Perfectionist to feature in "Rehna Kol". An independent industry source revealed, "Farah Khan, who is choreographing the next song from Loveyapa, Rehna Kol, has brought Aamir Khan featured in the song. The superstar's glimpse will be seen towards the end of the song." The song is scheduled to be released today on 16th January 2023.

Made under the direction of Advait Chandan, "Loveyapa" has been jointly bankrolled by Phantom Studios in association with AGS Entertainment. Aside from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the cast of the movie also includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma in key roles.

"Loveyapa" talks about the life of a young couple and how their relationship is tested after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some harsh truths about one another. The film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Love Today". Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana played the lead in the 2022 drama.

"Loveyapa" marks Junaid Khan's theatrical debut as his earlier venture "Maharaj" premiered only on Netflix. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor stepped into B-town with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies".

