Aamir Khan to Hoist the Indian National Flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

In a proud and symbolic moment of cultural celebration, Indian cinema icon Aamir Khan will hoist the Indian national flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 this August. The prestigious ceremony will take place as part of the festival’s annual Independence Day celebrations, a tradition that honours India’s spirit and its vibrant global cultural influence. IFFM, backed by the Government of Victoria, stands as the largest Indian film festival held outside of India. With a legacy of showcasing powerful and diverse Indian stories, the festival continues to be a beacon of inclusivity and cinematic excellence.

Each year, the flag hoisting at IFFM holds emotional significance for the Indian diaspora and global audiences alike. Having a distinguished figure like Aamir Khan lead this year’s ceremony underscores the festival’s growing global stature. Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange shared, "The flag hoisting ceremony at IFFM is more than just a formal tradition it’s a deeply emotional and unifying experience. Seeing the Tiranga unfurl on foreign soil, surrounded by artists, filmmakers, and members of the Indian and Australian communities, fills our hearts with pride.

Having Aamir Khan, whose voice vision and cinema has had a profound impact on generations of film lovers not just in india but globally , lead this moment is truly a rare honour. His presence represents the strength and integrity of Indian storytelling and the values we stand for at IFFM, equality and unity in diversity. We look forward to welcoming audiences from all walks of life to witness this inspiring moment."IFFM 2025 promises a compelling lineup of films, panels, and events, continuing its commitment to championing Indian voices and bridging cultures through the power of cinema. Over 75 films in 31 languages