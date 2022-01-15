Aamir Khan to produce ex-wife Kiran Rao's directorial comeback?

12 years after the release of her directorial debut, producer and superstar Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao is all set to helm her second film. As per a report in Mid-Day, Kiran finally zeroed in on a script for her next directorial venture, 12 years after her debut in Dhobi Ghat. The film reportedly happens to be a mass entertainer and as per the daily's report, the shoot has also kicked off in Pune on January 8. The report claimed that Aamir Khan loved the script shared by Kiran and immediately came on board as a producer. Reportedly, Kiran's comeback directorial will star Jamtara fame Sparsh Srivastava and Qurbaan Hua's Pratibha Ranta and Peshwa Bajirao fame Nitanshi Goel.

A source told the daily, "Kiran's next is a massy entertainer. Aamir loved the script when she narrated it to him and instantly agreed to come on board as producer. The two continue to remain friends and collaborators after their divorce." The report also added that Kiran's directorial is written by Biplab Goswami, the screenplay is by Sneha Desai and the music will be Ram Sampath with Amitabh Bhattacharya as lyricist. It also added that the shoot will reportedly go on till January 20 with proper COVID 19 guidelines in place. Post it, the shoot will resume after a few weeks of break and the report claimed that Kiran wishes to finish it off by April. On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Baisakhi 2022. Kiran Rao is also the co-producer of the film, which is a adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.