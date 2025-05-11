Aamir Khan to Ranveer Singh: Celebs remembers legendary make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad after his death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : The film industry remembered one of its popular makeup artists, Vikram Gaikwad, who passed away in Mumbai on Saturday.

The renowned makeup artist, known for his detailed work, was one of the most respected names in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. From Aamir Khan to Ranveer Singh, several Bollywood celebs paid tribute to Gaikwad, remembering not just his work but also his gentle nature and dedication to the craft.

Aamir, who worked with Gaikwad in films like Dangal, PK, and Rang De Basanti, shared a message remembering the makeup artist through Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram post.

"It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to the legendary makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad. I had the pleasure of working with him in films like Dangal, PK, and Rang De Basanti, to name a few. He was a true master of his craft, and his work transformed many actors into unforgettable characters that will live forever on screen. Heartfelt condolences to the family from me and everyone at AKP. We will miss you, Dada," the superstar said in a statement.

Ranveer Singh, who worked with him on the film 83, shared Gaikwad's photo on Instagram with a simple note: "Dada," along with emoticons of a dove and folded hands.

Actor Varun Dhawan also remembered Gaikwad from their collaboration on Badlapur.

"Calling him a 'true magician,' the actor wrote: 'I had the pleasure of working with Vikram Gaikwad sir in Badlapur. He helped me design my look in every detail. A true magician who pushed Indian cinema ahead. Thank you, Dada. Om Shanti.'"

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who collaborated with Gaikwad on Panipat, took to his Instagram Stories, describing him as "a gentle soul with a gracious stroke of genius."

"Had the pleasure of watching and admiring Dada work his magic when we did Panipat together. A gentle soul with a gracious stroke of genius."

Parineeti Chopra also remembered the late makeup artist as she shared a note on her Instagram Stories.

"Our legendary Vikram Dada. Rest in Peace. It was an honor to work with you, learn from you, and see your magic. Eternally in awe of you."

Gaikwad began his illustrious career with the film Sardar and went on to become a transformative force in makeup artistry for both Bollywood and regional cinema. His extensive credits include major Hindi films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dangal, PK, Omkara, Delhi-6, 3 Idiots, Kaminey, Ishqiya, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, among others. He was equally revered in Marathi cinema for his work on historical films like Lokmanya, Fatteshikast, and Sher Shivraj.

