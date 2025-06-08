Aamir Khan Turns Street Chef in Mumbai, Prepares Vada Pav for Fans in Dadar (Watch Video)

Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan made a snack on the streets of Mumbai, trying something new. On social media, a number of videos of the actor in Dadar preparing vada pav (bun with potato fritters) have surfaced. Aamir may be seen carrying the pav and vada in a video. He adds a fritter to the bun and spreads chutney over it. Then, when someone claims that he is preparing the snack, he smiles while glancing at the camera. In the video, he is heard saying, "Aare hari mirch nahi hai na? Ek main hari mirchi utha raha hoon (There is no green chilli, right? I'm taking one from here)."

A sizable group of people had gathered around Aamir and were filming and taking photos. Aamir was dressed in denim and a brown T-shirt for the assignment. The video was made as a promotional piece for his next movie, Sitaare Zameen Par.

A few days prior to the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, his next movie, Aamir made an attempt at making vada pav. In the movie, the actor will co-star with Genelia Deshmukh. Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Rishi Shahani, and Naman Misra will be seen in the movie.

This family-friendly film, which is the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, highlights the difficulties experienced by those with intellectual disabilities as they compete in a basketball tournament. Aamir portrays an assistant coach for a well-known basketball team in the movie. Following his termination, he is required to serve 90 days of community service as the coach of a team of basketball players with special needs or face jail time. On June 20, the film, which is produced by Aamir Khan, will be released in theatres.