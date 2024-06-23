Aamir Khan visits Sevagram in Maharashtra; says 'thoughts of Bapuji had a great influence on me'

Mumbai, June 23 Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan on Sunday visited Sevagram in Maharashtra for the first time, and said how he has been an ardent follower of Mahatama Gandhi while also underlining the Father of the Nation's influence on him.

Sevagram, located in Maharashtra, is the place of Mahatma Gandhi's ashram, and his residence from 1936 till his death in 1948.

After Sabarmati, Sevagram Ashram holds immense importance as the residence of Mahatma Gandhi is located there.

Talking to mediapersons, Aamir, said: "I have come for the first time in Sevagram. There is a magical energy over here. I have been a follower of Bapuji, and his thoughts had a great influence on me. I am very happy that I have come to a place where he has spent time and days. The things he had used... seeing them felt great which I can't express in words. It's a really wonderful place."

Aamir, who first appeared on the screen at the age of eight in the 1973 movie 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', marked his leading role opposite Juhi Chawla in the 1988 tragic romance 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.

He then went on to star in movies like 'Dil', 'Afsana Pyaar Ka', 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Rangeela', 'Akele Hum Akele Tum', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Ishq', 'Ghulam', 'Sarfarosh', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Fanaa'.

Aamir has also delivered more hits, like 'Dhoom 3', and 'PK'. However, his movies like 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Laal Singh Chaddha' received mixed reviews from critics.

The actor recently produced 'Laapataa Ladies'. The comedy drama is directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, and tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.

He next as 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the pipeline.

The sports drama is directed by R.S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir and Kiran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor