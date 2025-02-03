Aamir Khan’s caveman video mystery unravelled

Mumbai, Feb 3 The mystery surrounding Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s viral video of an alleged caveman has been solved. One rumor that has been circulating widely on social media these days is about a man dressed like a caveman roaming the streets of Mumbai. Several netizens speculated him to be superstar Aamir Khan, as the latter is known to pull off such things and gel with the public.

However, a source close to the actor has revealed that the caveman is not Aamir. The source said, “The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. The film, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh, is set to release in theatres on December 25.

Earlier, the Bollywood superstar was seen in Gujarat for the Republic Day celebrations. The actor was seen near the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity in Kevadia as he paid respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Statue of Unity depicts Indian politician and independence activist Sardar Patel, who was the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India and an adherent of Mahatma Gandhi. Patel played a significant role in the political integration of India.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress, and played a significant role in the Indian independence movement and India's political integration. He was one of Mahatma Gandhi's earliest political lieutenants, and organised peasants from Kheda, Borsad and Bardoli in Gujarat in non-violent civil disobedience against the British Raj, becoming one of the most influential leaders in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor