Aamir Khan’s next film to release on Christmas 2024?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Post the release of the drama film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in August last year, actor Aamir Khan took a break from acting to spend some time with his family.

Well, it seems like now Aamir is all set to begin shooting for his new project.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Aamir Khan Productions has also locked the release date of the film.

The ‘Ghajini’ actor’s next film is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran Adarsh shared a picture and wrote, “#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR NEXT FILM… Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No. 16 [not titled yet], starring #AamirKhan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024 #Christmas2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon.”

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1696411158398509432

Aamir’s next will be facing a clash with ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ on Christmas 2024.

The film will go on floors in January 2024, as per Taran Adarsh.

Further deets about the project are still awaited.

The ‘3 Idiots’ actor was last seen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, It is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. However, it did not do well at the box office and faced a lot of controversies.

At a media event in Delhi, Kareena recently acknowledged the film's failure. She said she will always feel proud to be a part of the film irrespective of its box office performance.

“Laal Singh Chadha was an amazing film. I am really proud to be part of a film with Aamir. He is a genius mind in Bollywood. The way he did it with so much love and passion, I think after 20 years also you can watch it and you will be proud to see it,” she said.

"Aamir has always experimented with his roles. He has always strived to do different things, and people who do different things do not necessarily get a 100/100," Kareena concluded.

Mona Singh also featured in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

