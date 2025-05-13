Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a heart-warming tale of turning a punishment into opportunity

Mumbai, May 13 Actor Aamir Khan is back with another unique tale of turning dreams into reality with "Sitaare Zameen Par".

Through the recently released trailer, the makers gave the movie buffs an insight into a heart-warming tale of turning a punishment into an opportunity.

Mr Perfectionist will be seen as a basketball coach in the movie, who ends up getting arrested in a drunk-and-drive case, after a heated argument with a senior on the court.

As a punishment, the judge asks him to coach a special needs team. Initially hesitant, Aamir ends up getting emotionally invested in his players, and is hell-bent on making them win a tournament.

A spiritual sequel to Aamir's directorial debut, "Taare Zameen Par", the project shares the journey of resilience and dedication.

Sharing the trailer of "Sitaare Zameen Par" on social media, the makers wrote, "1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani SITAARE aur unki journey. Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres. Trailer Out Now!"

Aamir will be working alongside 10 debutant actors - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, NamanMishra, and Simran Mangeshkar in the film.

Genelia Deshmukh will be seen as Aamir's love interest in his next.

"Sitaare Zameen Par" marks Aamir’s return to the silver screen after his 2022 film "Laal Singh Chaddha", which was the official Indian remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer "Forrest Gump".

The project has been made under the direction of R. S. Prasanna, who is known for directing "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan".

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the screenplay for the drama has been written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The songs for the movie have been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The background score has been provided by Ram Sampath.

"Sitaare Zameen Par" is scheduled to release in the cinema halls on 20 June.

