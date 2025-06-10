Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Receives Praise From Sudha Murty Ahead of Its Grand Theatrical Release: “This Movie Can Bring A Lot of Change”

Aamir Khan is gearing up for a grand theatrical release with Sitaare Zameen Par, aiming to win hearts once again. A spiritual sequel to his 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, the film introduces 10 fresh debutants alongside Aamir in a story that promises to inspire and move audiences. The trailer and songs have already built strong anticipation for this uplifting tale.

Amidst the pre-release buzz, philanthropist and author Sudha Murty recently attended a special screening of the film. She praised it for addressing an important social issue and portraying it in a deeply touching and beautiful manner. Murty also emphasized that Sitaare Zameen Par has the potential to bring about meaningful change through its storytelling and message.

Sudha Murty praised the film and what it highlights, saying, “Watched Sitaare Zameen Par. It's Aamir Khan Production, and Aamir Khan has acted in it. It’s an eye-opener, I feel, because many people don't understand such children. What’s normal is in itself a big philosophical question. But his film is very beautiful, where you understand that they are very sensitive and pure-hearted. They always smile because they are so simple in their approach to life. When someone achieves what you have not achieved, you still enjoy it when someone is enjoying it.”



Sudha Murty further added on the impact of the film, saying, “These are very great and philosophical lessons that you learn from these people, and the film includes them. This movie can bring a lot of changes, actually, and it can also make people sensitive on the issue of intellectual disability, and one should not look down upon them.”

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.