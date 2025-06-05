Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' title track out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Aamir Khan starrer 'Sitaare Zameen Par' title track has been released by the makers on Thursday.

'Sitaare Zameen Par', a sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Taare Zameen Par', is expected to be a heartwarming family entertainer that features the challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.

The film's new title track explores Aamir Khan's joyful struggles as he coaches the basketball team of intellectually disabled people.

In a few scenes, the basketball team was seen dominating different teams as they scored numerous baskets one after another.

The song was composed by the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by Siddharth Mahadevan, Shankar Mahadevan and Divya Kumar.

Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics of the song. The title track also featured a friendly yet romantic bond between actress Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan.

Take a look at the song,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

As per the trailer released by the makers last month, Aamir Khan plays the role of a Basketball coach who has been punished by the court to coach the basketball team of intellectually disabled people for what appears to be a drink and drive case.

In the three-minute and twenty-nine-second trailer, Aamir Khan is seen teaching basketball to people with intellectual disabilities to compete in a national tournament.

In one of the funny scenes, Aamir is seen arguing with one of the intellectually disabled men as he explains to them about the significance of a jersey in a basketball match.

The trailer was filled with love, laughter and happiness as Aamir tackles the problems of his life while coaching the basketball team.

Genelia Deshmukh seems to be playing the role of Aamir's love interest in the film, as per the trailer.

The film is directed by Prasanna. Aamir Khan Productions, the official production banner of the film, shared the trailer of the movie on their Instagram handle.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 20, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor