Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film 'Maharaj' to release on this date, check out first look poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Wait is over! Makers of the much-awaited film 'Maharaj', which marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, finally unveiled the release date of the period drama.

Taking to Instagram, director Siddharth P Malhotra shared the first look poster and captioned it, "The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix! My next film as a director please give it all the love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ijEMqv9R9/

The poster features Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan.

In the film, Junaid plays a journalist.

'Maharaj' is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the YRF Entertainment banner. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey.

The film is set in 1862, a time when there were only three universities in India. The film's official logline reads, "Rabindranath Tagore is a year old and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 continues to fan the flames of independence. Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle, a true story that's now come to light in Maharaj more than 160 years later."

Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, was a pioneering advocate for women's rights and social reform. A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, he wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society.

Netflix and Yash Raj Films showcase Karsandas Mulji's acts of bravery in 'Maharaj', which debuts on June 14. Based on the libel case, the film introduces audiences to Junaid Khan in his acting debut.

Maharaj is slated to release on June 14 on Netflix.

Junaid is all set to enter Bollywood with quite a number of interesting projects.

Junaid is quite occupied with work. As per a source close to the young artiste, he has already commenced shooting for his third film.

"Junaid Khan, who recently wrapped up a 58-day film schedule for his second project, has wasted no time and has already commenced preparations for his third film today, and his dedication to his craft is truly commendable," the source said.

The details regarding Junaid's second and third projects have not been officially revealed. The only thing movie lovers know about Junaid's second project is that it also features Sai Pallavi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor