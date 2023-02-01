Aamir turns photgrapher as Salman poses with his family

Mumbai, Feb 1 Aamir Khan channelled his inner photographer as his friend Salman Khan posed with his family for a picture.

A photograph has gone viral on social media, where Salman is seen posing with Aamir's mother Zeenat and sister Nikhat Hussein. Behind the camera, the 'PK' star is seen taking a picture of them.

"For those who were missing Aamir," wrote Nikhat, who was seen in a scene in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'.

Aamir, who was last seen on the silver screen in the film 'Laal Singh Chadha', has deactivated his social media accounts and in 2022 announced that he is taking a break from his over-a-three decade long journey in acting.

Salman made a special appearance in SRK's 'Pathaan'. He will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor