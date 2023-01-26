Aamir's sister Nikhat Khan shares pic of her scene with SRK from 'Pathaan'

Mumbai, Jan 26 The third of Bollywood's three Khans may not have been present in person in 'Pathaan', but Aamir Khan's elder sister Nikhat was definitely there.

She set the Internet on fire when she shared on social media a still from a scene where she appears with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Pathaan'. In the movie, Nikhat Khan Hegde played an Afghan woman, who can be seen blessing SRK in the scene.

Nikhat also shared the reaction of one of her fans, who mentioned that he could see his two favourites in one frame: "Soo amazing ma'am, @nikhat3628 My favourites in one frames." Another Instagram user simply wrote: "Hamari Nikhat."

Nikhat has produced films such as 'Tum Mere Ho', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Madhosh' and 'Lagaan'. She has also acted in 'Mission Mangal', 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

On its opening day, 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, earned Rs 57 crore across India, Rs 55 crore overseas, and another Rs 2 crore from dubbed versions, making it the most successful Day 1 for a Hindi film, overtaking the record set by the Hindi dubbed version of 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

