Aamrapali Dubey plays bride in Bhojpuri music video 'Naginiya'; Priya Mallick is the singer

Mumbai, June 14 Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey unveiled her new music video titled 'Naginiya', featuring singer Priya Mallick, on Friday.

Sharing a glimpse of her song on social media, Aamrapali is seen dressed as a newlywed bride, wearing a bright Banarasi saree with golden motifs.

The actress completes her look with sindoor, a green necklace, matching bangles, and red flowers adorning her hair bun.

Aamrapali captioned the post: "Naginiya is out now only on T-Series Hamar Bhojpuri... Please watch and make as many reels as you can on this beautiful track."

The four-minute, five-second song, directed by Apoorva Bajaj and sung by Priya Mallick, features both Aamrapali and Priya in the music video.

The lyrics, penned by Mahender Misir, are available on the YouTube channel of T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri.

On the work front, Aamrapali recently starred in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' alongside Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee. The film is directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Nishant Ujjwal.

She also has upcoming projects, including 'Gabbroo', 'Veer Yoddha Mahabali', and 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3'.

Aamrapali has previously starred in films such as 'Daag - Ego Lalchhan', 'Raja Doli Leke Aaja', 'Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke', and 'Kashi Amarnath'.

