"Aana zaroori hai": Atul Kulkarni visits Kashmir, appeals tourists to return after Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 : Actor Atul Kulkarni visited Kashmir following the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam and has also urged the people of the nation to visit Kashmir and support the region.

The 'Bandish Bandits' actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a series of pictures, documenting his journey from Mumbai to Srinagar. He posted pictures of empty flight seats and his boarding pass. Atul also shared a sweet note given to him by the flight crew. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Mumbai to Srinagar. The crew says they were running full. We need to fill them up again. Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein."

Atul also posted a photo from Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot, showing how empty the area looked. Usually bustling with visitors, the place now had very few people.

The actor shared more glimpses of Kashmir's beauty clear skies, flowing streams, and peaceful landscapes. He also shared pictures of local Kashmiris holding placards that read, "We condemn this attack," and others waving the Indian flag proudly.

Atul Kulkarni further posted a picture on his Instagram account featuring a Hindi poem, along with strong hashtags that included #ChaloKashmir, #Feet_in_Kashmir, #Kashmiriyat, #Love_Compassion, and #DefeatTerror.

Take a look

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.

