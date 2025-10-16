Aanand L Rai Drops a Tere Ishk Mein Clue: Trailer Incoming or Title Track Tease Fans Turn Curious

Aanand L Rai has once again sent fans into detective mode with a mysterious new post about his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. The filmmaker shared an Instagram story with the line, “What is better than believing you are heading towards love? #tereishkmein”, sparking a wave of theories and excitement online. What truly caught attention, though, was the gentle humming of Arijit Singh used as the background music - a subtle yet telling choice that has fans wondering if it’s a hint toward the next asset, maybe the title track or even the trailer itself.



The film’s teaser, which dropped a couple of weeks ago, has already broken the internet - clocking over 120 million views across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X, and trending at #1 on both YouTube and IMDb. From that now-iconic haldi sequence to Dhanush’s haunting dialogues, the teaser has turned Tere Ishk Mein into one of the most talked-about love stories of the year. And with Rahman’s music and Irshad Kamil’s words waiting in the wings, expectations are sky-high.

Speaking about the film, Anand said, "Ishk is only about surrender, letting it heal you, hurt you, and change you.” Meanwhile, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Tere Ishk Mein will bring forth a love story that’s raw, intense, and emotionally charged. Dhanush and Kriti’s pairing brings a unique energy to the screen, and Rahman’s music elevates every moment. It’s a world that stays with you.”