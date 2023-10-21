Aanand L Rai's 'Nakhrewaalii' starring Ansh Duggal goes on floor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : The shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's upcoming production 'Nakhrewaalii' starring debutant actor Ansh Duggal began today.

The film will introduce Ansh Duggal to the world of Bollywood.

Taking to Instagram, production house Jio Studios shared a short teaser of the film which they captioned, "Anokhi kahaani ki anokhi taiyyari! Aane wali hai #Nakhrewaalii ki baari. Introducing our newest heartthrob @anshduggal Filming Begins Now! Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai Present. A Colour Yellow Productions Produced by #JyotiDeshpande Produced by @aanandlrai & #HimanshuSharma Directed by #RahulShanklya Written by #DivyNidhiSharma."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyppjDMJ2FC/

This film promises to be a complete entertainer, offering a plethora of emotions that will strike a chord with audiences across India. A glimpse of the film's theme can be seen in the introductory video, which is sure to pique your interest in this romantic comedy.

Talking about his debut film, actor Ansh Duggal expressed excitement and wrote, "I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be making my acting debut with Anand sir and our director Rahul Shanklya. It is truly a dream come true and I'm very much looking forward to this incredible journey. Today is the beginning of an exciting chapter in my life. With utmost gratitude, I'm ready to give it my all."

Helmed by Rahul Shanklya the official release date of the film is still awaited.

