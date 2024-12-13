Aanchal Singh says ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ has taught her beauty of contradictions

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actress Aanchal Singh, who essays the role of Purva in the streaming series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, has shared that the show has taught her the beauty of contradictions as her character is laced with contradictions.

The second season of the show was released recently, and it shows her character being kidnapped and struggling to save herself from the kidnappers for a generous duration of the show.

Talking about the same, the actress said, “Working on this series has taught me the beauty of contradiction. Purva is a character full of contradictions, intimidating yet tender, manipulative yet deeply emotional. Even after Season 1, she was called a femme fatale in a saree, which became iconic and sexy. It’s this duality that makes her so fascinating”.

For Aanchal, embracing these contradictions in Purva’s character also encouraged her to embrace her own vulnerabilities and fears as an actor.

The series has also cemented Aanchal’s belief in the universal power of storytelling, as she said, "When a story is honest, it resonates beyond cultures, countries, and languages. We’re all connected by emotions, and that’s what makes a story timeless and capable of breaking barriers”.

Beyond the emotional and artistic growth, Aanchal spoke about the importance of collaboration in creating a show that leaves a lasting impact.

She further mentioned, “It takes immense dedication and collaboration to create something special. I’m fortunate to be part of a team that shares the same passion for storytelling”.

Season three of the show was also announced recently following which the actress also shared that “season 3 will be bigger, intense and more twists that will leave the audience questioning everything they thought they knew about Purva.

"It’s a privilege to learn from everyone involved, and it’s taught me to push myself beyond my comfort zones. I’m excited for what’s to come in the next chapter”, she added.

