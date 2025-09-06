Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release: It’s Overwhelming To See Your Work Reach a Mass Audience, Says Mansi Bagla

Mansi Bagla, the producer, creator, and writer of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is elated as her creation is gearing up to release on OTT on September 5. Starring Vikrant Massey and newcomer Shanaya Kapoor, the film revolves around love, life, first-chance encounter, emotions and music - making for a perfect watch for the weekend. As Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan inches closer to its OTT release, Mansi Bagla expressed excitement and eagerness to share this heartwarming musical love story with the viewers.

“It’s overwhelming to see your work reach a mass audience through OTT platforms, and I’m eagerly waiting for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan to release on Zee5 from September 5. The film was embraced by the audience upon its theatrical release, and now it is sure to find a broad audience as it lands in the digital space,” she shared.

“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is our labour of love, and it felt incredible to bring skilled actors together, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. Mini Films served as a perfect launchpad for Shanaya, and I’m glad we could create that space for a promising talent,” she added.

At times when producers often hesitate to launch newcomers, Mansi Bagla and Mini Films took the daring step and introduced Shanaya Kapoor into films. Through Mini Films, Mansi wrote and backed a soulful musical romantic film full of life, emotions, love and longing. After crafting this love-filled spectacle, Mansi has a few more interesting concepts in the pipeline. Currently, she is working on scripts and is refining them to make them screen-ready.