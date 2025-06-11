Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Song Nazara Out! Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor Steal the Show in Vishal Mishra’s Soulful Voice

Gear up to feel the innocence of sweet and pure love all over again with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Nazara song from their upcoming film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The makers of the musical romantic film unveiled the song recently, giving a glimpse into the touching and heartwarming chemistry between Vikrant and Shanaya, a thoughtfully curated on-screen experience that promises to make you feel the purity of the emotion.

From the flutter of first love to shared eye contact, exchange of smiles and everything in between, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor capture the thrill of love. Though they bring the feeling to life, the song's appeal is elevated by Vishal Mishra's vocals, composition, and lyrics. Kumar Gaurav Singh has handled the music assistance, while Kandarpa Kalita has looked after production, and guitars. The record, mixing and mastering has been done by Trihangku Lahkar, whereas Bitupon Boruah has looked after the song's production.

Speaking about the song, Vishal Mishra shares, “Composing ‘Nazara’ for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has been one of the most personal journeys for me. From the very first note, I wanted to create a melody that feels timeless something that quietly tugs at your heart and stays with you. The lyrics are woven with innocence and emotion, echoing the tender magic of first love and serendipitous meetings. ‘Nazara’ is a celebration of vulnerability, of the kind of love that catches you by surprise and lingers like a memory. I truly hope it makes people believe in love all over again.”

Now that the song gives a deep peek into Vikrant and Shanaya’s heartfelt rapport, the audiences are curious and eagerly waiting to see what they have to offer as the film releases in theatres. Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, this romantic musical is set to cast its spell in cinemas on 11th July 2025.