Aap Jaisa Koi trailer out: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh love story to battle patriarchy in this romantic drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : The makers of R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer 'Aap Jaisa Koi' have finally released the trailer of the film on Wednesday.

Set to stream on OTT giant Netflix, to see Madhavan and Fatima Shaikh in a romantic-comedy has created a much hype ever since the makers released the movie's first look a few months ago.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor R Madhavan shared the trailer for the film, which features a unique chemistry between him and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Starring Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, and Fatima Shaikh as Madhu, a spirited French instructor, 'Aap Jaisa Koi' brings together two opposites in a story that's as much about family and belonging as it is about romance.

According to the trailer, the movie is about the love between a couple who must overcome obstacles stemming from different cultures and ideologies.

The Netflix film features Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi, who has been raised in a rigid Jamshedpur-based family led by patriarchs who abide by a set of rules and regulations for women.

Situations take a downturn when Madhavan falls in love with Fatima. Fatima hails from an independent family and believes in speaking her mind, objecting to the systemic condition of women being forced to follow rather than lead.

The movie features the collision of two contrasting ideologies, leaving the couple heartbroken as their love suffers.

Take a look at their trailer,

The film is directed by Vivek Soni. The filmmaker says that 'Aap Jaisa Koi' is set to showcase a modern romance which highlights the need for real connections in today's world.

"Aap Jaisa Koi is a film about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves. It's about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love. Working with Netflix again after Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been a fulfilling experience, and I'm excited to present a love story that's tender, messy, and intimate, one that embraces vulnerability without losing its charm and breeziness. It quietly questions the roles we fall into in relationships and reflects the quiet courage it takes to truly let someone in. With R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh bringing so much heart to their roles, the film reflects the authenticity that Netflix viewers truly connect with. It's a modern romance that speaks to the need for real connections in today's world," said Vivek Soni.

The movie is produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainments.

The movie is set to stream from July 11.

