"Aap ki baatein hamesha hamare saath rahengi": Arjun Bijlani pens emotional note for his late father-in-law

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Actor Arjun Bijlani on Tuesday penned an emotional note in memory of his father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami, who passed away last week.

"Om Shanti Papa !! Aap ki batein aur seek hamesha hamare saath Rahengi ..!! Neha aur Ayaan ka poora Dhyaan rakhoonga chinta mat karna .. !! Love u always !! Sri Rakesh Chandra Swami !! 1956 - 2026 . !! #omshanti," Arjun wrote on Instagram.

He also shared several pictures with his dad-in-law.

A prayer meet for actor Rakesh Chandra Swami was held in Mumbai on Monday. From Ravie Dubey, Ankita Lokhande, to Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Chetna Pande, and Kanika Maan, several members from the film and television industry attended the prayer meet, paying condolences to Arjun and his wife, Neha.

According to a source close to the 'Rise and Fall' star, Rakesh Chandra Swami suffered a brain stroke on December 29, 2025, following which he was undergoing treatment in Mumbai. He passed away on January 1, 2026.

Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami and his son, Nishank Swami.

