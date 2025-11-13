“Aapke Ghar Mein Maa Baap Hai?” — Sunny Deol Loses Cool at Paps for Secretly Filming Ailing Dharmendra (Watch Video)

Actor Sunny Deol lost his cool at the paparazzi for trying to film Dharmendra amid the veteran star’s ongoing health crisis. The visibly upset actor was seen snapping at photographers stationed outside his residence in Mumbai, saying they have become “shameless” for invading their privacy during such a difficult time. This morning, as photographers gathered outside their residence, Sunny stepped out and clearly looked upset at the crowding. Folding his hands, he told the paparazzi, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye, aapke ghar mein ma-baap hai. Aapke bachche hain, sharam nahi aati?"

Many fans also rallied behind Sunny after the video surfaced online. Social media users said the constant intrusion has taken a toll on the Deol family, especially with Dharmendra recovering at home. Several comments praised Sunny for finally speaking up and asked the paparazzi to show “basic humanity" during such a delicate time.The 89-year-old star, who had been under treatment for the past few days, will continue his recovery at home. Earlier, his daughter Esha Deol assured fans that her father was stable, dismissing false reports about his health. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy," she wrote on social media.

Sources close to the Deol family have shared that Dharmendra was admitted last month for a routine health check-up and continues to remain under observation. His team has requested fans to keep him in their prayers as he recovers.Last night, along with capturing members of the Deol family visiting Dharmendra, several photographers were also seen filming food deliveries arriving at the actor’s residence.Earlier this week, rumours began circulating that Dharmendra had died in the hospital. However, his family, from his wife Hema Malini to Esha Deol, took to social media to dismiss the false reports, assuring fans that the actor was alive, responding to treatment.