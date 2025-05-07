Aaron Paul signed for ‘The Midnight Pool’ directed by ‘V for Vendetta’ director

Los Angeles, May 7 Actor Aaron Paul, who is known for ‘Breaking Bad’, has boarded the psychological thriller ‘The Midnight Pool’.

The film will be helmed by James McTeigue, who is known for ‘V for Vendetta’, reports ‘Variety’.

The film, which comes from producers Traction, McTeigue and Gramercy Park Media, which is also financing, is heading to Cannes, where it’s being introduced by newly-launched company Stoic alongside CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group.

As per ‘Variety’, the 2022 ‘Black List’ script comes from Jonathan Easley and centers on Johnny Black (played by Aaron Paul), a jaded journalist whom, after a personal tragedy, is lured into the shadows of an elite, exclusive society, where the pursuit of a career-defining story becomes a descent into illusion, manipulation and altered realities.

“The moment Midnight Pool landed on my desk I knew I had to sit down with James”, said Paul. “The world created by Jonathan Easley really stayed with me long after I put the script down. The idea of James holding the reins to tell this story got me extremely excited to tackle this world with him. We sat down in my backyard and spoke for hours about the love of filmmaking. After that meeting it was very clear we both wanted to lean in. I am such a huge admirer of James and I feel truly blessed to be on this journey with him and the rest of the team”.

Producing the feature film are “Red Right Hand’s” Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek for Traction, James McTeigue, and Ford Corbett and Nathan Klingher for Gramercy Park Media. Executive producers are Mason Eways, Keith Danko, Joshua Harris, Mark Fasano, Brandon Burrows, Nat McCormick, and Danny Gusman. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group will represent the North American sales while Stoic is representing the international sales rights.

