Aaron Taylor-Johnson calls his ‘28 Years Later’ character ‘flawed and layered’

Los Angeles, June 9 Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who essays the role of Jamie in the Danny Boyle directorial ‘28 Years Later’, has said that his character is flawed and layered, and is trying to work things out in the face of mounting challenges.

The film, which marks the next chapter of the acclaimed horror-thriller franchise, sees him essaying the role of Jamie, a hardened survivor raising his son Spike (played by Alfie Williams) on a remote island. The character navigates love, loss, and the brutal cost of survival as he is presented with the curveballs.

Describing his character, Aaron says, “Jamie is flawed and layered and trying to work things out amidst incredibly challenging circumstances”.

Jamie is a father trying to lead his son through a devastated world while wrestling with his own internal battles.

He further mentioned, “Everyone on the island has adapted to a tribal way of living, to protect themselves from the horrors awaiting them on the mainland. They’ve had to become ingrained in a survivalist way of living”.

Jamie’s love for his son becomes most visible during a dangerous mission, a hunt for the infected. It's as much a rite of passage as it is an act of war.

He said, “Jamie is gifting his son these moments that are filled with wisdom, as well as danger. It’s a rite of passage that allows Spike to have independence. It’s when his childlike innocence transitions to adolescence”.

“You see the pressure that Jamie is putting on him to grow up a little bit quicker than he is supposed to. He’s trying to give Spike the tools he needs in this new world. Jamie wants Spike to have his independence. There is so much heart and soul between the father and the son”, he added.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing ‘28 Years Later’ in India on June 20, 2025.

