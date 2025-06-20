Aarti Bhagat on Playing Manjiri in Jamai No.1: “This Role Has Helped Me Grow Emotionally and Artistically”

Actress Aarti Bhagat, who portrays the layered and emotionally rich character of Manjiri in Jamai No.1 produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s Studio LSD on Zee TV, is earning praise for her compelling performance. As the show unfolds, Manjiri's character continues to leave a lasting impression on viewers with her strength, vulnerability, and emotional depth. In a candid conversation, Aarti opens up about her experience working in television, dealing with fame and criticism, and what lies ahead in her journey on the show. Sharing her thoughts on the television medium, Aarti says, “TV is not just a job—it’s a lifestyle. The pace is fast, the pressure is real, and yet, there is so much joy in it. Playing Manjiri every day has taught me consistency, discipline, and how to stay emotionally available as an actor.”

According to Aarti, connecting with your character is key. “I can’t just recite lines and walk off. I feel Manjiri. Her pain, her dilemmas, her love—everything. It’s not surprising when people tell me they see glimpses of Manjiri in their own lives. That’s the magic of television.” When asked about her family’s feedback, Aarti smiles, “My parents watch every episode and never shy away from pointing out what they liked—or didn’t! Their honest feedback keeps me grounded. It motivates me to keep improving.” While fan love pours in daily, Aarti acknowledges that social media has its darker sides. “You can’t please everyone, and you shouldn’t try to. I read all the comments, but I’ve learned to filter out the negativity. Constructive feedback helps, but trolling? I don’t take it personally. It’s a reflection of them, not me.”

Teasing the upcoming storyline, Aarti reveals, “Manjiri is going to face a major turning point. The choices she makes will shake up the dynamics in the family. As an actor, I’m really excited because the script is giving me so much scope to perform. Viewers will see a new side of Manjiri soon.”