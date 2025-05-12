Aarti Ravi lauds her sons for exhibiting strength she could never teach!

Chennai, May 12 Aarti Ravi, the wife of actor Ravi Mohan, penned a heartfelt post on Mother's Day in which she lauded her sons for exhibiting a strength she could never teach but one that she was proud to witness.

Taking to her Instagram page late on Sunday, Aarti, who is fighting a divorce case filed by her husband Ravi Mohan, wrote, "I see the way you look at me— as if checking if I’m okay, when it’s really you I worry about.You’re growing up in ways I can’t slow down. You shouldn’t have had to grow up this way. But here you are—braver than most, and still kind."

She then went on to say, "There are battles I fight with a straight spine only because I know you’re watching.And I fight them softer, because I know you’re still boys.This Mother’s Day, I don’t celebrate myself. I honour the two souls who walk beside me— with a strength I could never teach, but am proud to witness."

"You are still boys, but already becoming the kind of men this world will be lucky to meet. Aarav, Ayaan - We may be walking through fire but we’re walking through it together," she concluded.

It may be recalled that only a couple of days ago, Aarti had penned a post detailing the difficulties she and her sons were facing after actor Ravi Mohan sought divorce.

Stating that her husband actor Ravi Mohan had not just walked away from her but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour, Aarti made it clear that she was not going to back down for the sake of her children.

Pointing out that for a year, she absorbed every accusation and allegation thrown her way without saying anything -- not because she didn't have the truth, but because she didn't want her children to carry the burden of choosing between parents, Aarti said she was single-handedly looking after their children.

She wrote, "For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone. Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night-held, healed, and carried by me. Not a whisper of emotional or financial support has followed from the one who once called them his pride. And now, we face home eviction-from the bank, on the instructions of the man who once built that very home with me."

Stating that her children, who are aged 10 and 14 respectively, deserve security and stability, Aarti Ravi had said, "They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them-these are not just oversights. They are wounds."

