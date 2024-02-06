Aarti Singh pranks co-star Mohit Sonkar: It has become a ritual

Mumbai, Feb 6 Actress Aarti Singh is turning heads with her infectious laughter and playful banter on the sets of the show 'Shravani', and has opened up on her off screen bond with the lead actor Mohit Sonkar.

Aarti portrays the character of Chandra, while Mohit is essaying the role of Shivansh.

Talking about her co-star, Aarti said, "We have a fantastic time shooting for 'Shravani.' It's not just about delivering powerful performances, but also about creating a warm and enjoyable work environment.”

"Pulling Mohit's legs has become a ritual, and it's all in good spirits. I have learned this skill from my brother Krushna Abhishek because he often teases me at home. So, I decided to pull a prank on my co-stars on the set and create a light-hearted environment," shared the 'Uttaran' fame actress.

As an integral part of the show, Aarti emphasised the importance of a strong bond among the cast members.

She further said, "Even though I play a negative character in the show and try to cause problems between Shravani and Shivansh, off-screen we have a great bond. There are times we help each other by analysing and performing some scenes."

"The bond we share helps us bring out the depth of our characters. It's a mix of professionalism and friendship that makes the entire experience delightful," added the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant.

In the unfolding storyline of the show, though married to different partners now, Shravani's pregnancy brings her and Shivansh together.

On the other hand, Rohan out of jealousy keeps creating troubles for Shravani and Shivansh.

'Shravani' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor