Aarush Bhola & Arbaz Patel’s verbal clash on Rise & Fall: '‘Audition ki line mein lag’

Mumbai, Sep 2 Amazon MX Player’s reality series "Rise & Fall" has revealed its next set of contestants - Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola. Marking their presence, Patel and Bhola got into a verbal altercation at the very start of their new journey.

As Bhola was lifting weights, Patel cheekily taunted him, “Ye kya bacchon vale khilone utha raha hai, thoda bada ho jaa? (Why are you picking up these children’s toys? Aren’t you a little too old for that?)” To which Bhola hit back with a mic-drop moment, “Hum bacchon ke baap hai. (We are the fathers of the children.)”

Next, Patel throws shade, saying, “Ye jo Delhi vali akad hai na, ye NCR ke 10 km baad phus ho jaati hai. (This Delhi attitude deflates after 10 km beyond NCR)” Without missing a beat, Bhola fires back, calling him “Mumbai ke nachos”. He added, “Ja audition ki line mein lag (Go stand in an audition line)"

Meanwhile, speaking about being part of the show, Patel shared: “I’m really excited to be part of 'Rise & Fall'. It’s not just about competition, but also about testing yourself and seeing how far you can go. Of course, when you put people from different worlds together, clashes are bound to happen. But that’s the fun of it, you never know who’s going to rise and who might just fall.”

Bhola expressed, “For me, this show is all about energy, resilience, and bringing your real self forward. I come from Delhi, and yes, we carry our own swag, but at the end of the day, it’s about proving yourself in unexpected situations. There will be friendships, rivalries, and plenty of drama, so viewers should be ready for everything.”

"Rise & Fall" is slated to stream from September 6 exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor