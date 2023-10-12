'Aarya 3 Trailer': Sushmita Sen as Tigress back to rule the game of life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Hunt begins as the reigning queen of power and fury is back with a thunderous roar. Finally, the makers of 'Aarya 3' starring Sushmita Sen unveiled the thriller trailer.

In 'Aarya', Sushmita portrays a resilient woman who crosses boundaries to shield her family from the world of crime.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Shuruaat majboori se zaroor hui thi, lekin khatam meri manzoori se hogi.#HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3, streaming from 3rd Nov only on @disneyplushotstar#AaryaS3OnHotstar #officialtrailer."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyTEH6RNDdi/

The trailer depicted Aarya as more powerful and furious than ever before. She is now doing everything she used to despise and is in charge of her father's opium empire. From doing business with the Russians who once wanted her dead. She's making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni is now the new Don in town.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Amazinggggg ."

"Sherni is back," another user commented.

Another comment read, "She's back stronger than ever!!! Love you @sushmitasen47 ma'am."

Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India.

Starring Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, the web series features a talented ensemble cast which includes Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others. The raging sherni of the game has sharpened her claws and is all set to attack!

Returning as Aarya, Sushmita Sen said, "Aarya is the brightest jewel in my crown. Portraying her has been an empowering journey. What fuels my excitement for season 3 of Aarya is that she's totally unabashed and ruling the game of life once played with her. She's making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni is now the new Don in town. Ram Madhvani has really grown the action, emotions and twists three fold in this new season, so, get ready to meet the Sherni only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Gaurav Banerjee , Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, "Ever since we have announced the third season of Aarya, the love and excitement that has poured in has been phenomenal. When we started off with Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar, we had a feeling this was going to be big but the love the franchise has received is immensely gratifying. We've had a remarkable journey with the series and are proud to present yet another compelling season with Aarya 3. Sushmita is a true sherni and it's always a pleasure collaborating with Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani."

Creator, Co-producer and Co-Director of Aarya (S1, S2 and S3), Ram Madhvani, "Aarya has been an uplifting journey of its own. She was bruised and battered in the past, but what's more dangerous than a tigress, is a hunted one. Moreover, this season will explore the themes of vengeance, sacrifice and betrayal; there are newer enemies and newer allies that only make this journey more interesting. As the audiences dive deeper into this season, they may wonder if Aarya can play this game or be at the core of it. So, I would say, brace yourself and stay tuned to Disney+ Hotstar for the fiery season 3 of Aarya."

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

The second season of the show was released in December 10, 2021.

Aarya Season 3 is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3 onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor