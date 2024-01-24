'Aarya' gave me a chance to explore myself: Ila Arun

Mumbai, Jan 24 Veteran actress Ila Arun, who is all geared up for 'Aarya Antim Vaar', shared that she has never played such a role where you represent a class, a royalty, but somewhere you are shattered and broken.

The show stars Sushmita Sen in the titular role of Aarya Sareen.

When you're part of a fantastic show with a great director, it's like discovering a whole new side of yourself. The collaboration between a story and a visionary director creates this space for exploration, letting you tap into aspects of your talent you might not have realised were there.

Ila, who plays the character of Nalini said: "Aarya's Antim Vaar will be a highlight of any woman's journey. For me, shooting with Ram Madhvani was a very exclusive experience because it gave me a chance to explore my inner self, my strength, my dignity, my ambitions, my prejudices, and my insecurities."

"There are so many things, as a woman, which are unexplored, and Aarya gave me a chance to explore myself because it was definitely an unusual role. I've never played such a role where you represent a class, a royalty; you have all the dignity, you have all the strength, but somewhere you are shattered and broken," added Ila.

'Aarya Antim Vaar' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.

