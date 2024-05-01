Aashi-Siddharth's wedding brings unexpected drama in 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'

Mumbai, May 1 The upcoming episodes of 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' will see Siddharth's (Bharat Ahlawat) accusation of fathering Dimpy’s child leading Aashi to go on a mission to prove his innocence amid the hustle of wedding preparations.

Furthermore, what initially appeared as a joyful Haldi ceremony takes a disastrous turn for Aashi.

From Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies to the wedding day itself, the week is packed with all the traditional rituals, along with plenty of unexpected drama from every direction.

Offering insights into the ongoing wedding saga, Bharat said: "I'm thrilled as my character Siddharth is finally marrying the love of his life, Aashi. Viewers will get to witness numerous functions and rituals on screen. Personally, I thoroughly enjoyed filming the entire wedding sequence, both on-screen and off-screen, especially relishing the delicious food prepared for the wedding scenes. The set was so beautifully decorated that it felt like being a part of a real wedding."

"Even amidst the joyous occasion for Siddharth and Aashi, the upcoming episodes will introduce new obstacles into their lives. It will be fascinating for the audience to witness how they maneuver through these challenges. With each ceremony, fresh secrets unravel, ensuring the audience remains enthralled. This week heralds a new chapter in Aashi and Siddharth's love story, brimming with unexpected twists and turns," he added.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

