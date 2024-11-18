Aastha Gill sets off on house hunt to find her dream luxury home

Mumbai, Nov 18 Singer-songwriter Aastha Gill, who is known for tracks like ‘Kamariya’, ‘DJ Wale Babu’ and others, is house hunting. The singer is taking viewers along with her as she selects her dream home on the streaming show ‘Million Dollar Listing India’.

The singer-songwriter is diving headfirst into the world of luxury real estate to find her dream home. Talking about the same, Aastha said, "A home is more than four walls supporting a roof, it's where memories are made and it's a haven of love and comfort. I’m on the hunt for that perfect place, my dream home, and ‘Million Dollar Listing India’ has made the whole experience feel incredibly personal and welcoming.

"It didn’t feel like I was on a show; it felt like I was genuinely touring these incredible homes. I can't wait to show my mom these incredible homes and see her reaction”.

Aastha was especially struck by the thoughtful details and clever storage solutions in the homes showcased. She also had high praise for realtor Navdeep, whose expertise and genuine approach made a strong impression. The show is the Indian adaptation of the Emmy-nominated series ‘Million Dollar Listing’, and provides a glimpse into India’s most sought-after homes and the high-stakes world of luxury real estate.

The shows features realtors including Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik and Prajesh Bhatia. She further mentioned, “Seeing Navdeep’s work in person through the show has been inspiring, I’m even more impressed than before”.

Produced by Banijay Asia and licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios, part of Universal Studio Group, ‘Million Dollar Listing India’ streams on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor