Aastha Gill talks about changing her thought-process as musician: ‘Learnt it the hard way’

Mumbai, Oct 28 Singer-songwriter Aastha Gill, who is known for tracks like ‘Kamariya’, ‘DJ Wale Babu’ and others, has shared that she has changed her thought-process as an artiste, and to navigate the industry and its dynamics.

The singer spoke with IANS during the promotional run of her new streaming music reality show ‘I-popstar’, on which she serves as one of the mentors.

For any artiste, there is a responsibility on them to deliver a hit. Their teams constantly feed them with what is happening in the market, what should be the output, how it should be made.

When asked if it is very tough to keep yourself away from the temptation which the market forces put on her, she told IANS, “Honestly, it took me a lot of time to understand. I used to get stuck while making music because my commercial mind as a musician over-powered the artiste in me. For almost two years, I have been changing my thought-process. I have cut myself from this noise, knowingly. I realised two years ago that I was lost. In my own art, I could not understand how to process”.

She further mentioned, “When I used to sit in a session, I used to think, ‘I want to write my own song, I want to write my own story’. Now I have started composing, I have started writing my own story as I’m no longer lost in that noise. Back then, I could not figure out what was missing, it took me a lot of time. I could do some songs which I realised later that I might have done it wrong. But to bring that understanding, it was very difficult. I have learnt it the hard way”.

‘I-popstar’ is available to stream on ‘Amazon MX Player’.

