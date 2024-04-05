Aayush explains why he chose to act in film outside bro-in-law Salman's label

Mumbai, April 5 Aayush Sharma is all set to be seen in his next film 'Ruslaan', which is his first outside his brother-in-law's SKF (Salman Khan Films) label.

The actor said in an interaction with the media here on Friday that his journey in the industry has been painfully slow, but he has enjoyed every bit of it. He was speaking at the trailer launch of 'Ruslaan', which he attended along with the cast and crew of the film. The film is set to hit the cinemas on April 26.

At the trailer launch, the actor clarified that it was never a conscious decision on his part only to work only with SKF. He said, "I have been in the industry for five years now and my journey has been painfully slow. But I have enjoyed every bit of it because I get myself involved passionately with every project.

Aayush added: "Post 'Loveyatri', when I was offered 'Antim', it took me three years to work on the body to get into that character. For me, 'Antim' was a very important film. We were in fact discussing 'Ruslaan' during that time.

Talking about his move away from Salman Khan's umbrella, he said, "I feel when you work outside the family, you get to learn more. However spoiled I was, my director and producer got me back. There was no intention on my part to only work with family. My family didn't have this intention for me either."

Aayush noted: "I am an actor and I am hungry and I would like to do as many films as I can with the same passion irrespective of the production house backing them."

The actor also spoke about his love for action films and said, "I used to love action films since my childhood. It was my dream to perform a romantic song in London and that got fulfilled with 'Loveyatri'. Then 'Antim' happened and I realised I should do action too. It was also my dream to do action films."

On 'Ruslaan', Aayush said, "It is not just another action film; it is an emotional action film. There is an emotional story behind it. I got to do everything in this film. There is action, comedy, romance, emotions, everything."

Directed by Karan Lalit Butani, the film features, apart from Aayush, Telugu comic star Jagapathi Babu and Sushrii Shreya Mishraa.

