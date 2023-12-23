Aayush Sharma, Aisha Sharma's dance track 'Tera Hoke Nachda Phira' poster unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Actors Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma on Saturday unveiled the poster of their new dance track 'Tera Hoke Nachda Phira'.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared the poster which he captioned, "Get ready to dance your heart out on #TeraHokeNachdaPhira! This sizzling music video, is set to become the ultimate party anthem of the season. Stay tuned on @benchmark.ent YouTube! Sandilldang."

Sung by Stebin Ben and composed by Lijo George, the song is penned by Shyam Sidhawat.

In the poster, Aisha and Aayush could be seen striking a stylish pose in casual black outfits.

The makers have still not announced the official release date of the dance track.

Soon after the 'Antim' actor shared the poster, his fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Definitely exciting & amazing," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "All the best for the song."

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ruslaan'. Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film stars Aayush Sharma, debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Earlier the makers unveiled a teaser of the film.

Beaming with his innate swag, suave personality and infectious charm, Aayush performed high-octane and stylised action in the short teaser offering a glimpse into the adrenaline rush the film has to offer, shot against the picturesque locations across India and Azerbaijan.

'Ruslaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Aisha, on the other hand, was a part of John Abraham's action film 'Satyamev Jayate'.

