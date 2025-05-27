Aayush Sharma and Sanjay Dutt Starrer My Punjabi Nikaah to Deliver and Out-and-Out Comedy Spectacle:

Aayush Sharma and Sanjay Dutt are coming together for the first time in Sohail Khan’s upcoming film ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’. Recently, Sohail Khan took to his social media handle to announce this venture, leaving movie buffs excited about the collaboration and the novel storyline. As per sources close to the development, the film is poised to ditch gore action, introducing a story where comedy will meet comedy.

As per sources, “Sohail Khan is excited to bring together Aayush Sharma and Sanjay Dutt in a narrative that will be a fresh experience on the big screens. Offering something new and lighthearted to the audience, the film will ditch action and will solely focus on heartfelt comedy, bringing more fun and camaraderie than conflict to the screens. It’s been a while since the audiences have experienced good laughter in the theatres, and ‘My Punjabi Nikaah’ promises to serve just that!”

While the details of the films are currently kept under wraps, the film promises to showcase Aayush Sharma in a new light, something that he’s never done before. This film seems to be a significant addition to Aayush’s growing filmography, which will not only shed light on his acting skills but will also solidify him as a promising actor of today’s time. Besides this, his screen presence alongside Sanjay Dutt will be one to watch, especially under the direction of Sohail Khan!