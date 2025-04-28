Aayush Sharma Celebrates One Year of Ruslaan, Calls it a Film That ‘Truly Transformed’ Him as an Actor and a Person

Last year, Aayush Sharma starred in an action-packed spectacle, Ruslaan. With an impressive physicality and intensity, the actor cemented himself as a powerhouse performer, and won hearts of his admirers. Today, the film completes one year of its release, and Aayush Sharma is celebrating the feat by revisiting audience reviews, and recalling shooting days. The actor took to his social media to share a video, and also penned a gratitude note. Aayush wrote, “Celebrating the incredible journey of Ruslaan, a film that has truly transformed me both as an actor and a person. It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since its release! This movie taught me to cherish the entire process, not just the final result. I am eternally grateful to have worked alongside such a passionate and stubborn team who dedicated endless hours, blood, and sweat to ensure Ruslaan graced the big screen. Their unwavering commitment was nothing short of inspiring.”

He added, “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who showered us with love and support upon its release. We also appreciate the critical reviews, as they are part of the growth process. Ruslaan will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I am proud of what we achieved together. #OneYearOfRuslaan. Directed by Karan Lalit Bhutani, Ruslaan was headlined by Aayush Sharma, who shared the screen space with Sushrii Shreya Mishra. The film has opened up to rave reviews from the audience and critics, with the viewers' special appreciation to Aayush Sharma.

Stepping into an action thriller, Aayush Sharma proved his physicality by pulling off heated action sequences, and on the other hand, he also showcased an impeccable emotional graph. Considering all the love and appreciation that came in for Aayush, the film’s one-year anniversary marks a significant moment to celebrate! , Aayush Sharma has proven to be a promising actor. After the audience witnessed his impressive acting range, they are eagerly waiting to see more of his on-screen explorations.