Aayush Sharma clocks 5 years in industry, pens heartfelt note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor Aayush Sharma has completed five years in the film industry today.

He made his debut with Loveyatri, which also starred Warina Hussain.

Marking his first film's fifth anniversary, Aayush took to Instagram and penned a note of gratitude.

"So I completed 5 years in the industry today, 5th October 2018 Loveyatri released and wow what a journey it has been. Somebody rightly said that your first film is always going to be special, hits and flops will keep happening but nothing comes close to the feeling of working on your first," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Aayush added, " The jitters of facing the camera for the first time, to waiting for the first reaction from the theatre on a Friday. Couldn't have asked for a better start. From being a flat foot dancer to being under the wings of the amazing @vaibhavi.merchant and learning Garba for the first time. It's all been so special."

He also thanked his brother-in-law Salman Khan for giving him a chance and trusting him.

"Big thank you to @beingsalmankhan for trusting 3 newcomers to fulfill our dreams @abhiraj88,@warinahussain and me, we literally danced our way on Too the big screen. Big Thank you to @abhiraj88 for guiding me like a professor on my first and making sure that we were not only having fun in front of the camera but off the camera as well, from being a very strict First AD on sultan you became the elder brother on set, can't thank you enough for having faith in me and giving this movie your all, learned so much from you. But most importantly thank you all for giving so much love to Loveyatri & giving me an opportunity to fulfill my dreams to see myself on the big screen," he shared.

Aayush also recalled how people used to call him "chogada boy" as the song 'Chogada' became an instant hint.

"My fondest memory is walking into a theatre and seeing the audience dance to chogada. It's been 5 years and still people remember me as the "chogada boy." There are many things that you get used to as you keep working more in movies but one thing that still remains intact is the excitement for the audience reaction on a Friday," he said.

Speaking of Aayush's upcoming projects, he will be seen in an action-packed avatar in 'Ruslaan'.

'Ruslaan' also stars debutante Sushrii Mishraa, veteran South star Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malavade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor