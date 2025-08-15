Aayush Sharma Recalls Listening to Stories About India’s Freedom from His Grandfather

On the occassion of Independence Day, Aayush Sharma talked about celebrating the day with equal spirit and importance as Holi or Diwali. The actor even recalled listening to stories from his grandfather about freedom fighters and how Indians were treated under British rule.

Aayush shares, “In our family, Independence Day is celebrated with the same spirit and importance as festivals like Holi or Diwali. Coming from a political background, this day has always held special significance for us.”

He adds, “My grandfather was especially particular about how we marked the occasion. He often shared powerful stories about our freedom fighters, their sacrifices, the struggles they faced, and how Indians were treated under British rule. These stories weren’t just tales; they were lessons meant to instil in us the true value of Azadi, our hard-won freedom.”

Aayush not only throws light on the honour that comes with flag hoisting and parades, but he also draws emphasis on the blood and sweat sacrificed in gaining freedom. On this Independence Day, his words take us back to the freedom struggle, all while instilling a whole new level of patriotism among the citizens.