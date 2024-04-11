Aayush Sharma, Sushrii shake a leg on 'Lollipop Lageglu' in 'Dance Deewane'

Mumbai, April 11 The stars of the upcoming film 'Ruslaan', Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa, will appear on the stage of 'Dance Deewane' to promote the action entertainer.

Aayush and Sushrii will join the three deviyaans of 'Dance Deewane' on floor -- Bina, Manjula, and Shashi. They all set the stage on fire by dancing to the lively beats of the Bhojpuri hit 'Lollipop Lageglu'.

Judge Suniel Shetty adds to the fervour with his rendition of the upbeat Bhojpuri track 'Dil ne ye kaha hai dil se'.

The upcoming episode will also see Nitin and Gaurav showcasing the renowned South Indian dance form 'Pili Yesa', adorned with tiger skin accents for an extra touch of grandeur. Mukesh and Sargam will entertain the audience with their spellbinding Kathakali performance.

Yuvraj and Yuvansh deliver heartfelt shayari on friendship, evoking emotions, while Akhtar Hindustani's comedy shayari will bring laughter to the stage.

Judge Madhuri Dixit Nene will be joining Kashvi onstage after her mesmerising performance with Taranjot, gracefully blending their Kathak steps.

The stage pulses with excitement as a flurry of activities follows, featuring roti-making competition between the judges, balloon antics, and displays of impressive strength, among others.

Magician BS Reddy mesmerises with his enchanting magic tricks, including an illusion that sees guest Sushrii floating in mid-air.

'Dance Deewane' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor