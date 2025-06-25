Aayush Sharma Undergoes Back Surgery After Ignoring Pain: "It Was More Serious Than I Thought"

Actor and Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has revealed that he underwent two back surgeries following a long-standing injury that originated during the filming of his action film Ruslaan. In a candid social media post on Tuesday (June 24), Aayush opened up about the physical and emotional toll of ignoring persistent pain, sharing that he is now finally on the road to recovery. The actor posted a couple of photos from the hospital and reflected on the moment the injury began: "Life has its way of slowing you down to make sure you listen. It started while pulling off a stunt during the action scene in Ruslaan… nothing too dramatic, so I did what most of us tend to do – ignored it, masked it, and kept going."

However, the situation worsened over time. While working on his current project, the pain intensified to the point that basic movements became difficult. "Movements that once felt like second nature – dancing, stunts, even the simplest stretches – became restricted," Aayush shared. He went on to admit that taking the pain lightly was his "biggest mistake." Now, after undergoing two surgeries, the actor is in recovery mode. He took a moment to thank his support system, especially his family. "To my beautiful family – Arpita, Ahil, and Ayat – thank you for turning my bedrest into what felt more like a vacation than a punishment."

Aayush also shared a touching moment with his son Ahil, who said, “Papa, you heal fast… I need my Wolverine back.” "I’m coming back stronger. For you. For me. For all of it," he added. On the work front, Aayush Sharma will next be seen in Kwatha, co-starring Isabelle Kaif. The film, inspired by true events involving the Indian Army, is directed by Karan Lalit Butani and written by Karan Butani. He was last seen in Ruslaan.