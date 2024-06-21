Aayushi Bhave spent 5 days shooting in a room with Rajveer Singh: 'Lot of laughter, giggling'

Mumbai, June 21 Actress Aayushi Bhave, who stars in the supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', has opened up on her camaraderie with the co-star Rajveer Singh, emphasising their chemistry during the five days long shoot.

Aayushi, who portrays Bindu in the show shared: "We had a scene that required us to shoot together for five long days in Bindu's room with Abhimanyu (Rajveer). Since Rajveer and I have known each other for a long time and built a strong bond over the years, those hours flew by with a lot of fun on set. Whenever I felt bored, I would seek him out for some light-hearted moments, which energised me. It's truly great working with Rajveer."

Reflecting on their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, Aayushi commented: "When Rajveer and I are in a room, we don't need anyone else. We entertain each other and have a blast throughout. Our chemistry translates seamlessly into our scenes, making them candid and comfortable. There's a lot of laughter and giggling, mirroring the developing bond between Bindu and Rajveer in the show."

"They share a fun and flirty dynamic that I'm sure the audience will enjoy," added Aayushi.

The show also stars Shambhavi Singh, and Krip Suri in pivotal roles.

It airs on Star Bharat.

Aayushi has earlier participated in the celebrity Marathi dance reality show titled 'Yuva Dancing Queen'. She has also been a part of a multi-starrer Marathi film 'Tamasha LIVE'. Aayushi also starred in the movie 'Roop Nagar ke Cheetey'.

Rajveer made his TV debut in 2014 with the show 'Ishq Kills'. In 2017, he starred as the lead in 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?', which was the Indian remake of the Turkish drama, 'Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne?'.

He featured in projects like 'Sufiyana Pyaar Mera', 'Qurbaan Hua', 'Rajjo', and 'Neerja-Ek Nayi Pehchaan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor