Aayushi Bhave to prepare traditional delicacies 'makkhan & mishri' on Janmashtami

Mumbai, Aug 22 Actress Aayushi Bhave has shared her excitement for Janmashtami, expressing that her love and devotion for Radha and Krishna have been present since her childhood.

The Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26.

Speaking about the same, Aayushi, who plays Bindu in the supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' reflected on the significance of Janmashtami in her life.

She said: "Janmashtami holds profound spiritual importance for me, serving as a beautiful reminder of the divine love and wisdom of Lord Krishna. This special day encourages me to reflect on his teachings and inspires me to strive to become a better person."

"This year, I plan to celebrate by attending a puja at my local temple, fully immersing myself in the festivities. I also look forward to preparing traditional delicacies like makkhan and mishri, which add a delicious touch to the celebration and connect me to the customs and culture surrounding this auspicious day," shared Aayushi.

She went on to say, "Reflecting on my past, I fondly remember portraying the character of Radha in a school play when I was younger; it was truly a fun and enriching experience. One teaching from Lord Krishna that has significantly influenced my life is the importance of selfless action, or Nishkam Karma."

"His wisdom encourages us to perform our duties without attachment to the outcomes, a perspective that has helped me stay focused and motivated in my personal endeavors. This essence of doing good for the sake of goodness resonates deeply within me, guiding me through life’s challenges and embracing the journey with an open heart," concluded Aayushi.

The show stars Rajveer Singh as Abhimanyu, Shambhavi Singh, and Krip Suri in pivotal roles. It airs on Star Bharat.

Meanwhile, Aayushi has earlier participated in the celebrity Marathi dance reality show titled 'Yuva Dancing Queen'. She has also been a part of a multi starrer Marathi film 'Tamasha LIVE'.

She has also starred in the movie 'Roop Nagar ke Cheetey'.

