Aayush's 'Ruslaan' pre-teaser sparks excitement, fans call it ‘action movie of the year’

Mumbai, Feb 24 Aayush Sharma’s ‘Ruslaan’ pre-teaser has created a tizzy on social media and is being touted as the “action movie of the year” with its blend of almost everything the genre really needs.

Aayush's presence in the pre-teaser has left fans eagerly awaiting the full-length trailer. The well-crafted action sequences coupled with infectious music have struck a chord with audiences, setting expectations high.

Fans took to X to laud the pre-teaser, showering Aayush with love.

A user wrote: "#Ruslaan pre-teaser unlocked a whole new level of badassery. Loved it and it's gonna be worth it..."

Another one loved the music and wrote: "The intensity of the background music is FIREEEEEEEEE. Movie dekhne me maza aane wala hai.”

"The pre-teaser of Ruslaan is a total adrenaline rush, already giving the feels that it's gonna be the action movie of the year," said another fan.

Another user called the film a whole package.

Said yet another user: "Gun, guitar, backdrop and the background music, damn, all were a treat for the eyes and the ears in the #Ruslaan pre-teaser..."

Another pointed out, saying: "Now when we'll talk about a badass whistle tune, we're gonna be talking about the one in #Ruslaan pre-teaser..."

‘Ruslaan’ starring Aayush, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on April 26.

