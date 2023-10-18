"Ab choti bachi nahi rahi ye": Tiger Shroff on Kriti Sanon

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Tiger Shroff's dialogue "Choti bachi ho kya" from his debut film 'Heropanti' recently took over the internet and is still used as meme material.

On Wednesday, during a promotional event for the film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' in New Delhi, Tiger and actor Kriti Sanon interacted with the media and their fans.

During the interaction, fans requested Tiger to say his dialogue to Kriti, to which he told fans, "Yar dekho ab to choti bachi nahi rahi ye. 9 Saal pehle bola tha to thoda sense tha ab to badi ho gyi hai."

Tiger had a dialogue in 'Heropanti' in which he said to Kriti Sanon, "Choti bachi ho kya, samajh nehi aata ke sath raho."

Talking about 'Ganapath', the film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 27.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received decent responses from the fans.

The trailer begins with a voiceover introducing Tiger as the 'chosen one'. The voice also says that he is a symbol of hope for people who are being oppressed. In the trailer, Tiger can be seen acting in high-octane action scenes. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, who is an expert with nunchaku (a kind of weapon).

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also marked his special appearance in the trailer.

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

